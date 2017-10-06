All seven Indian Air Force personnel died after a Mi-17 V5 helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, October 6.

#BREAKING -- IAF Chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh: All 7 on board dead in IAF chopper crash pic.twitter.com/TrlyvEA7zQ — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 6, 2017

#FLASH: 5 personnel dead, 1 critically injured as a Mi-17 V5 helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh this morning confirms Indian Airforce pic.twitter.com/pZfcWEF1Xr — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2017

The incident took place at 6.30 am when the helicopter was on an air maintenance mission. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

According to reports, the spot is around 12km from the India-China border.

(More details awaited)