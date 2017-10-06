MI-35 helicopter crash lands in jodhpur
[Representational image]Creative commons

All seven Indian Air Force personnel died after a Mi-17 V5 helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, October 6. 

The incident took place at 6.30 am when the helicopter was on an air maintenance mission. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

According to reports, the spot is around 12km from the India-China border.

(More details awaited)