In a bizarre incident that came to light recently, a Sanskrit book being taught in several CBSE-affiliated schools in Madhya Pradesh says that India had won the 1962 war between India and China.

The 1962 war, also known as the Sino-Indian Border Conflict, was won by China.

"What famously came to be known as Sino-India war of 1962 was won by India against China," claims the Sanskrit textbook titled 'Sukritika'.

The misinformation emerged days after China referred to the 1962 war, saying that India should learn from "historical lessons" and "stop clamouring for war". China made this statement after the Doklam standoff between India and China at the Nathu La pass in Sikkim intensified in the past month.

The Sanskrit book, meant for class 8 students, in its eighth chapter titled 'Shri Jawaharlal Nehru' listed India's first Prime Minister's achievements, stating that he mobilised forces and boosted India's morale after China invaded our country.

"During Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure as Prime Minister, China waged war against India in the year 1962. With efforts of Nehru, India defeated China," the book says.

The book, which is published by the Lucknow-based Kriti Prakashan Pvt Ltd, is co-authored by five people, including professor Umesh Prasad Rastogi and grammar expert Somdut Shukla -- both of whom have passed away -- and Madhu Singh, Lalita Sengar and Nisha Gupta, acording to a Times of India report.

Meanwhile, when TOI reporters contacted the head of Sanskrit department of Lucknow University, Ram Sumir Yadav, he refused to comment. "I can't comment on what he (Umesh Prasad Rastogi) has written in the book," he said.

India, in 1962, however was not prepared for such a war, and was taken by surprise and defeated.

Amidst the rising tensions between the Indian and China again and threats of an impending war, India seems prepared for any such probabilities. Reports state that both the countries have deployed about 3,000 troops each in the region.

The dispute began when the Indian soldiers stopped Chinese troops from constructing a road in the Bhutanese territory. India feels that the construction in the region will seriously affect the security in the tri-junction and the sensitive Chicken Neck joining the northeast with mainland India.