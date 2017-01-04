Beautiful India! That's exactly how the story turned out on Wednesday as the India women's football team lifted their fourth consecutive SAFF Championship. Sajid Dar's women army overpowered Bangladesh with a 3-1 score in the SAFF Women's Championship 2016 final at the Kanchenjunga Stadium, Siliguri.

While the first half remained impressive for the hosts, the second half was absolutely one-sided. There was only the India women's football team dominating all aspects of play.

It all started in the 12th minute when Dangmei Grace gave the home side the lead, using her brilliant pace to completely wreak the Bangladesh defence. Her striking partner Bala Devi too kept the opposition defence uneasy.

In the 40th minute mark, the away side got the scores level following a goal by Sirat Jahan Shopna.

Then came the second half and just at the hour mark, the lead extended in favour of India as Sasmita Malik scored from a penalty and a third goal from the hosts ten minutes later sealed the fate of the match. That goal was from Indumathi.