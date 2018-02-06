Ram Gopal Varma often comes out with strange and bizarre tweets. His way of looking at things has created quite a few controversies. At the same time, he is known for delivering compliments that are difficult to decipher.

On a rare note, Ram Gopal Varma has come out with a post which is the perfect example of such compliments. Talking about Rajinikanth, he has written on Twitter that the country will become like the US only when the superstar becomes the prime minister.

He posted, "In the context of India's position in entire world of some 200 countries only when @superstarrajini becomes the PM of india is when India will become America by actually rising from http://2.zero to 200. Zero. [sic]"

In the context of India’s position in entire world of some 200 countries only when @superstarrajini becomes the PM of india is when India will become America by actually rising from https://t.co/Pwsztb9k3a to 200. zero — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 5, 2018

Ram Gopal Varma's comments are often received negatively by his followers on Twitter. This is especially true of his posts on Rajinikanth, which have often enraged the superstar's fans.

"Nowhere in world a man who looks like this can be SuperStar .I wonder what he did to God that God did this to him...He is a bad looker,doesn't have 6 packs ,short with a disproportionate body n knows just 2 nd half dance movements. [sic]" The director had once posted about Rajinikanth.

He is a bad looker,doesn't have 6 packs ,short with a disproportionate body n knows just 2 nd half dance movements pic.twitter.com/Ht4RROzDiG — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 16, 2016

Nowhere in world a man who looks like this can be SuperStar .I wonder what he did to God that God did this to him pic.twitter.com/k32oXkbVmn — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 16, 2016

The greatest psychiatrists in the world will collapse with the challenging task of explaining the Rajni Phenomenon pic.twitter.com/1WkQXkh3bh — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 16, 2016

Some superdumb fans of Rajnikant dint even realise that I was only complimenting the superstar — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 17, 2016

This had angered Rajinikanth fans as they felt that the director was commenting on the actor's looks.

After coming under attack, RGV had clarified that it was his way of complementing the superstar.

"Some superdumb fans of Rajnikant dint even realise that I was only complimenting the superstar, [sic]" he had retorted.