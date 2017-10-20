India on Friday welcomed US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's remarks on US-India ties in which he said that Washington and New Delhi were committed to build an ambitious partnership.

"Secretary Tillerson has made a significant policy statement on India-US relations and its future," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a query.

"He brought out its various strengths and highlighted our shared commitment to a rule-based international order," he said.

"We appreciate his positive evaluation of the relationship and share his optimism about its future directions. We look forward to welcoming him in India next week for detailed discussions on further strengthening of our partnership."

Delivering an address on 'Defining Our Relationship with India for the Next Century' at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington DC on Wednesday Tillerson said that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were committed more than any of the leaders before them "to building an ambitious partnership that benefits not only our two great democracies but for other sovereign nations working for greater peace and stability".

"The Trump administration is determined to dramatically deepen ways for the United States and India to further this partnership," he said.

He also put China and Pakistan on notice saying that Beijing's "provocative actions" went against the international law and norms that the US and India stood for, and made it clear that Washington expected Pakistan to take "decisive action" against terrorist groups operating within its territory.

Tillerson will be visiting India next week for the first time in his official capacity.