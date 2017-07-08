With India dominating the one-day series, it is over to the one format the West Indies are still world-class in – T20 internationals – with both sides facing in each other in a one-off T20I in Jamaica on Sunday.

The India squad remains the same from the one that played the five-match one-day series, but there could be a few changes to the playing XI.

The 15 players might be similar, but it will be interesting to see if India will finally give an opportunity to Rishabh Pant.

He might have learnt plenty just sitting in with the team, but it would have been nice to see the talented youngster given an opportunity in the one-day series – be that opening the innings or lower down the order.

Instead, Virat Kohli and the supports staff stuck with the tried and tested, while Dinesh Karthik, after his long wait, was given a couple of opportunities as well, which he took with both hands at the second time of asking, when he scored an unbeaten 50 in the last ODI.

India have used the T20s to blood in youngsters, so there is a solid chance of Pant coming in, either for a Shikhar Dhawan or Ajinkya Rahane at the top of the order or for one of the batsmen in the middle.

Apart from that, India are unlikely to make too many changes, unless Yuvraj Singh comes back in and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and R Ashwin are brought back after they were rested for the final two matches of the ODI series.

The West Indies have gone with a stronger squad for the one-off T20 match, with Chris Gayle coming back into the side, all set to play at his home ground in Jamaica.

The team that will be captained by Carlos Brathwaite will expect to pose a much stiffer competition to this Indian side than they managed in the ODIs, and looking at the squad, that does look likely.

Squads: