After rain washed out the first One Day International of the five-match series between India and West Indies, the two teams will be hoping to get more game time and gain the early advantage when they meet at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Sunday, June 25.

Cricket fans, who are waiting for more action today, are likely to be disappointed as thunderstorm is predicted in the afternoon in Port of Spain. Notably, on Friday, only 39.2 overs of play was possible after the hosts won the toss and sent Virat Kohli and Co. to bat.

On a slow track, Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane made sure there were no early hiccups as they put on 132 before the Mumbai batsman fell to young Alzarri Joesph. Skipper Kohli hit a 47-ball 32 and rain interuptted before he could take off and make a big one.

While Rahane's return to form is a big boost to the team, the focus in the second ODI will be on Yuvraj Singh as the left-hander made the long walk back early on Friday after scoring only four. The 35-year-old needs to fire as in-form Risabh Pant is waiting for an opportunity to make his ODI debut.

On the other hand, Umesh Yadav returned to the playing XI after missing out on a lot of action at the recently-concluded Champions Trophy. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who made his ODI debut on Friday, June 23, was denied an opportunity to bowl and the youngster will be raring to make use of the slowness of the track later on Sunday.

Also, R Ashwin, who had an unimpressive Champions Trophy campaign, got the nod ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in the side and it will be important for the Tamil Nadu off-spinner to prove his worth and retain his place if he gets to bowl.

On the other hand, Jason Holder faes the daunting task of leading a young West Indies side against the mighty Indians. It is important for the ninth-ranked side to start the series on a good note if they are to stand a chance of stunning Kohli's men.

While leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo impressed with figures of 1/39 on Friday, West Indies will be well served if the new ball bowlers strike early and make heads turn in the Indian camp.

When and where to watch live

West Indies vs India second ODI is set to begin at 9am local time, 6.30pm IST. TV and live streaming information is below.