Moving on from the Anil Kumble fiasco and bringing the on-field action back into the spotlight will be the plan for India as they begin their 2017 tour of the West Indies with the first ODI on Friday.

All of the talk after the Champions Trophy final has been about Kumble and Virat Kohli's relationship souring and that eventually leading to the former stepping down as the head coach of India.

Kohli has come out looking like the bad guy, and, after refusing to speak about the issue, all the India captain can do is lead his team on the field against the West Indies, score plenty of runs and guide his side to victories.

Eventually, once the on-field cricket takes precedence, all the talk will die down, with India helped by the fact that this series is being played in the Caribbean, far, far away from home.

"All the players are relaxed and are looking forward to some cricket in the West Indies where cricket is always enjoyed because of the way culture is here," Kohli said. "It is pretty relaxed and you are at ease. As such, it is always a nice feeling coming here."

If not for India having something to prove after Kumble was, basically, forced to resign, motivation might have been a problem in this series, because, at the end of the day, this is a pretty pointless five-match rubber, even if Kohli might suggest otherwise.

"In international cricket, every game is an opportunity for the players to go out and do something," the India captain added. "It improves your confidence whenever you come out at the international level and play. It is not about taking any opposition lightly.

"You have to come out and play good consistent cricket. It is another series we are looking to play good cricket. I am absolutely certain that the players are committed to playing their best."

West Indies will know they have to be at their best to stand any chance of beating India, even this India team caught in off-field turmoil. Without several of their stars, this West Indies ODI unit have an uphill task to just pick up one win, let alone clinch the series.

The inexperience of this WI ODI squad, though, just might help, because, as the Champions Trophy showed, it frees up the players to go in there, play without fear and with little regard for the superiority of the opposition.

