The big day is here. As of now, the biggest day in the history of football in India. Yes, the congratulatory messages have been poured from all quarters and prayers conducted by the family members of all players.

The action now transcends to the football pitch. The renovated Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi hosts the biggest match of the FIFA Under 17 World Cup 2017 on Friday between hosts India and United States of America (USA).

READ: Complete guide of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India for all fans.

The phrase "India is playing in a FIFA World Cup" gives you an absolute surreal feeling. Yes, it's happening.

The tactics are given out clear

Can Luis Norton de Matos' boys do what they've been told against the USA? Zonal marking has been stressed upon and not conceding remains the primary aim. Even a single goal in the match from the India U-17 football team has the power to create a huge noise from the crowd at the JLN Stadium.

The players have stepped up

Boris Singh, the highly-rated full-back in the Indian team, misses out of the match owing to suspension. He earned a red card in an AFC U-16 Championship group game against Saudi Arabia last year.

That said, the likes of defenders Anwar Ali (not the former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal player) and Sanjeev Stalin are ready to fight and thwart any attack from the opposition. The partnership of skipper Amarjit Singh and his cousin Jeakson Singh, in the heart of midfield, too remains one to watch out for.

Lone striker Aniket Jadhav, has been entrusted with the duties of making the crowd erupt every time he is running with the ball in the opposition's six yard box.

The blessings of Jose Mourinho is upon the India U17 team

The match is being tipped to be a classic attack vs defence battle. Norton de Matos and his coaching staff have followed the tactical philosophy of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho of putting more emphasis on complete defending.

The United States under 17 football team, meanwhile, coached by John Hackworth, are putting onus on the terrific front-three of Josh Sargent, Ayo Akinola and Timothy Weah to completely destroy the Indian defence.

A battle of tactics, a battle of emotions and a battle that might cause a lifetime of regret if missed absolutely LIVE. Check out all the information below:

INDIA vs USA

Date - October 6

Time - 8 pm IST, 10:30 am EST

Venue - JLN Stadium Delhi

Watch live in the following ways

TV guide

Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3, DD Sports (India)

Fox Sports 2, fubo TV (USA)

Radio commentary

Akashvani All India Radio (India)

Live streaming

Sony Liv (India)

Fox Sports Go (USA)

Live scores

International Business Times live blog

Twitter (Indian football)