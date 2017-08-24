AIFF Media

After a narrow win over Mauritius in their previous match of the first-ever tri-nation football series in India on Saturday, India get set to take on St Kitts and Nevis in their second and final match of the competition on Thursday August 24.

In the absence of Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Kerala Blasters defender Sandesh Jhingan will once again take up the captain's armband.

Sunil and Gurpreet were a part of the Bengaluru FC side on Wednesday which bagged a 3-0 win over Korea DPR outfit 4.25 SC in the AFC Cup 2017 inter-zonal semifinal match. BFC, who will play in the Indian Super League this time around, are taking the massive lead to the second leg.

Times are going really good for the Indian football national team as well as the clubs. Stephen Constantine's men are now seeking their tenth consecutive win.

The British coach dismissed fears of getting too pressured to continue the winning momentum. "We take one game at a time. What we did, it's history now. Every day starts afresh and we only get to look forward," said Constantine ahead of the match.

"As I've mentioned before we have a long way to go. A ticket to the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 is yet to be confirmed which is our ultimate goal."

AIFF Media

The hosts want to utilise the three-match tri-nation series as a warm-up ahead of the rest of their AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers fixtures. India resume their campaign in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers on September 5 as they get set to take on Macau in an away match. Full fixtures here.

What about St Kitts and Nevis?

The lesser-known nation from the Caribbeans have a FIFA ranking of 125. They drew 1-1 against Mauritius in their previous match of the tournament.

Match prediction: Yet another significant win for India.

Match schedule: India vs St Kitts and Nevis

Date: August 24

August 24 Time : 8 pm IST

: 8 pm IST Venue: Mumbai Football Arena

Where to watch live (India)

TV: Star Sports 1/HD

Live stream: Hotstar, Jio TV

Live score: Twitter