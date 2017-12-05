For a youngster who has made headlines in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, a berth in the national side remains elusive. Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal has set records but the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selectors chose to ignore him.

Yesterday (December 4), the MSK Prasad-led selection panel announced Indian squads for South Africa Tests and Twenty20 Internationals (December 20 to 24) against Sri Lanka.

The Test squad was on expected lines while the T20I line-up saw the inclusion of youngsters, who, according to Prasad, were rewarded for domestic performances including the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Washington Sundar, Basil Thampi, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Hooda, Jaydev Unadkat were all called up for the three-match series. However, Mayank was not picked.

The month of November was a memorable one for Mayank. He scored over 1,000 runs in one month, scaling a new high in India's premier domestic tournament - Ranji Trophy.

Many expected the selectors to pick him for Sri Lanka ODIs. But that did not happen. They waited to see the T20I squad. Then again he was not considered.

This is what Prasad said after selecting India squads on Monday, "The Basil Thampis and the Shreyas Iyers have all done well in domestic cricket and then on India A tour to South Africa. Also taking performances of IPL, they are the best performers in the IPL."

If domestic performances were the criteria for selection then why was Mayank not called up? If they don't pick players who are in form then when will they be considered?

It is always important to play cricketers - be it batsmen or bowlers, who are in form. And Mayank is dominating Ranji Trophy as of now.

The Karnataka right-hander's game is suited for limited overs. He should have been tried in T20Is against Sri Lanka.

The selectors have done "injustice" to the boy, according to his coach Irfan Sait. He said they should have found a way to include him.

Hope Mayank gets his chance soon.

India squad for T20I series against Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat.