India's bid for a historic triple clean sweep over Sri Lanka could be spoilt by rain as the teams were getting ready to face in the lone Twenty20 International tonight (September 6).

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team has already achieved two whitewashes over the home side. They beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in Tests and captured the ODI trophy with a 5-0 verdict.

Now, the sides meet at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium in T20I from 7 PM IST. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said there were "glum and gloomy" scenes in Colombo ahead of the contest.

The official Twitter handle of BCCI posted a picture of the ground under covers as it rained in the Sri Lankan capital city.

"Glum and gloomy scenes here in Colombo ahead of the one-off T20I #SLvIND," BCCI captioned the picture.

The players and fans will be hoping that rain stops and they have a full game or a shortened one. A result is possible if both sides have played a minimum of five overs.

Glum and gloomy scenes here in Colombo ahead of the one-off T20I #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/hjNrcAgw4E — BCCI (@BCCI) September 6, 2017

India are aiming to match Australia's record of clean sweeping all three formats in a single bilateral tour. They achieved 9-0 score line against Pakistan in the year 2010 at home. Australia won 3 Tests, 5 ODIs and one T20I.

After today's match, India will return home to face Australia in 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is. The series begins in Chennai on September 17 (Sunday) with the opening 50-over contest.