India was rampant in the recently concluded Test series where they outplayed Sri Lanka in all departments of the game. Virat Kohli and his men won the series 3-0, and now their focus will be on the upcoming five-match ODI series, with the first game scheduled at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Sunday.

It is a shift from whites of Test cricket to coloured clothing, but one hopes that Sri Lanka can come up with some decent cricket and at least challenge the visitors. India will start the ODI series as favourites too.

In all formats of the game, the men in blue are a force in world cricket. India team is ranked world number three while Sri Lanka are languishing in eighth place. India comes into this series with a win over West Indies in the ODI series and a runner-up finish in the Champions Trophy. They are high on confidence.

India provided rest to some of their key bowlers such as R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and pacers, too. Despite that, India has a strong team with Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav as their key bowlers. India are already looking ahead at the ICC World Cup 2019, and building a core set of players for the quadrennial event.

However, the team has its full-strength when it comes to the batting department. Limited overs specialists such as MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav will strengthen the batting side, which comprises the likes of Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. Looking at the quality in the team, which is by no means, India's best squad, Kohli has a wonderful set of players, which makes them a force in world cricket.

India are moving from strength to strength in the last couple of years. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have been in the decline after players such as Mahela Jayawardene, Kumara Sangakkara and Tilakaratne Dilshan retired.

Sri Lanka have not been able to replace their stalwarts, which can be seen from their performances in the last few month or years in ODI format. They lost to South Africa, drew against Bangladesh (1-1), failed to reach the knockout stages of the Champions Trophy, and embarrassingly lost to minnows Zimbabwe in the last series. This is not the kind of results one expects from the island country.

It is desperate times for Sri Lanka cricket. This team for the ODI series against India, led by Upul Tharanga needs to find their mojo back, and show their true colours. They are a side capable of beating India, for which all their players including Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews and Kusal Perera need to shine.

There is no doubting the talent in their squad, but seniors have to shoulder responsibility and act as the guiding light for the youngsters in the team.

One hopes that Sri Lanka can come up with good cricket and make something out of this ODI series, and send a strong answer to their critics. World cricket will always be better with a strong and competitive Sri Lankan team.

India vs Sri Lanka ODI series 1st ODI Date: Sunday, August 20. Time: 2.30pm local time, 2.30pm IST, 10am BST, 5am ET. Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. 2nd ODI Date: Thursday, August 24. Time: 2.30pm local time, 2.30pm IST, 10am BST, 5am ET. Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. 3rd ODI Date: Sunday, August 27. Time: 2.30pm local time, 2.30pm IST, 10am BST, 5am ET. Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. 4th ODI Date: Thursday, August 31. Time: 2.30pm local time, 2.30pm IST, 10am BST, 5am ET. Venue: Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. 5th ODI Date: Sunday, September 3. Time: 2.30pm local time, 2.30pm IST, 10am BST, 5am ET. Venue: Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

TV listings: India: Sony Six. Sri Lanka and sub-continent: Sony. US: Willow TV. South Africa: SuperSport Twelve.