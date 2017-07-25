The Indian women's basketball team got off to a solid start in the Women's Asia Cup 2017 on Sunday, July 23.

Skipper Anitha Paul Durai was unstoppable as the hosts comfortably defeated Uzbekistan 92-76 in a Group A Division B match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Anitha converted six three-pointers out of seven attempts and finished the match as the top-scorer with 28 points to give her team the much-needed push early in the tournament. Grima Merlin, with 17 points, and PS Jeena, with 12 points, helped India continue their domination of the lower-ranked Uzbekistan team on Sunday.

It was refreshing to see India's performance, especially after their two-year absence in the international arena. The 40th-ranked side warmed up to the tournament at William Jones Cup in Chinese Taipei where they lost all the five matches they featured in.

India are aiming to get back to Division A, which currently acts as qualifier for 2018 Women's World Cup. Notably, India's poor performance at the 2015 Women's Asia Cup saw them relegated to second division in women's basketball.

However, with the administrative logjam that had prevailed in Indian basketball in the recent past, coming to an end earlier this month, there seems to be a better future for the team. And a promotion to division A will work wonders for Anitha's side.

India eye table-topping win

The team's immediate focus will be on Tuesday's final group game against world number 56, Sri Lanka. A win will not only help India top the table, but also give them the cushion of facing Group B strugglers in the quarter-final on Thursday, July 27.

Notably, Sri Lanka lost their opening match on Monday, July 24 against Uzbekistan 78-39. However, the team from the island nation are assured of a quarter-final berth as all seven teams in Division B progress past the group stages.

When does the match start and how to follow it

The Division B match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium at 8pm IST.