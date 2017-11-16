UPDATE: 10:05am IST: Not good news now! It has started to drizzle again. And the groundsmen have quickly put the covers back on. The wait continues...

9:45am IST - Good news! Rain (drizzle) stops in Kolkata. Groundsmen are getting ready to do their job as it has become brighter than earlier. (Watch the match live here)

Both teams are looking set for the first of the three-match Test series, but the rain gods want them to wait. It had rained cats and gods in Kolkata yesterday and a steady drizzle in the morning has made sure there is a delay in start of play.

While there has been a lot of talk about the upcoming three-match Test series lacking context, especially after "overdose" of cricket between India and Sri Lanka, the hosts will look to make use of the series to get them prepared for the upcoming tour to South Africa.

The number one-ranked Test side are, no doubt, a settled unit, but the likes of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja should be more than happy to get some match time after missing limited-overs commitments against Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand over the last two months.

Also, Tamil Nadu opener Murali Vijay will look to cement his spot at the top of the batting order ahead of the testing trip to South Africa as Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul are also fighting for the two opening slots.