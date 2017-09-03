Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has yet again won the toss and has opted to bat in the final One Day International of the five-match series at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Changes...

There is a huge rain threat looming over the final day of action of this one-sided ODI sereis. It was drizzling before the toss and the entire ground was covered as well. Guess what, there is a reserve day, in case the match gets interrupted by possible thunderstorms.

The Men in Blue are eyeing their first-ever 5-0 ODI whitewash in Sri Lanka after having won all the previous matches. Kohli's men have been the dominant side in the ongoing tour as they crushed the hosts in the Test series 3-0 last month and have followed it up with all-round performances in the 50-over format.

After winning three ODIs on the trot, Kohli made three changes to the side in Colombo in the fourth ODI on Thursday, August 31, bringing in Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav and Manish Pandey. All of them impressed and the Karnataka batsman stole the show with a steady half-century and a crucial stand with MS Dhoni on his return to the ODI side.

The focus will be on Pandey as he will look to cement his spot in the limited-over spot. There is pressure on Rahul, who has had a string of low-scores in the ongoing series. On the other hand, Rahane will look to make use of today's opportunity to prove he is good enough to play for India in the shorter formats as well.