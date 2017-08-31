India have been unstoppable in their ongoing tour to Sri Lanka. After crushing the hosts 3-0 in the Test series earlier this month, Virat Kohli's men have dominated the One Day Internationals as well, winning the first three of the five-match series.

The ongoing ODI series has been a tale of contrasting fortunes for the two teams. While Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, have scored consistently, Sri Lanka have been struggling to field the same opening pair, owing to injuries.

The visitors' pacers, including Lasith Malinga, have not been able to make a mark, while India's Jasprit Bumrah impressed with his maiden five-for in the 3rd ODI on Sunday, August 27.

Frustrated Sri Lanka fans

Only Akila Dananjaya has been able to constantly trouble the Indian batsmen with his top-quality unorthodox spin bowling. Apart from the young spinner, none of the others have been consistent, which has angered passionate Sri Lankan supporters.

While a group of spectators expressed their frustration by stopping the team bus in Dambulla after the first ODI, riot police's help was needed on Sunday as fans threw bottles into the stadium in Pallekele and interrupted play.

Sri Lankan selectors were the first ones to take the blame as they decided to quit after the Pallekele embarrassment.

Injury woes

There is more on-field issues for the hosts in the fourth ODI in Colombo on Thursday, August 31, as Chamara Kapugedera, who skippered the team in the 3rd ODI, has joined the long list of injured players, which includes opener Danushka Gunathilaka and Dinesh Chandimal.

With skipper Upul Tharanga still serving the two-match suspension owing to slow over rate in the second ODI, Sri Lanka had to bring in uncapped (ODIs) Dilshan Munaweera to fill the void in the openers' slot.

Malinga, who has been under-par this series, has been tasked with the job of leading the team and the veteran believes he can bring about a change in the fortunes of his side. Notably Sri Lanka need to win the remaining two games to assure themselves an automatic qualification to the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Focus on Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav

On the other hand, India would want to test their bench strength after having successfully sealed the series already. While a few batting-order changes backfired in the 2nd ODI, Kohli will not be reluctant to make wholesale changes -- as many as three -- on Thursday.

Manish Pandey, who was brilliant in the India A tour to South Africa last month, is expected to join his Karnataka teammate KL Rahul and replace Kedar Jadhav, who has not been able to make an impact in the middle order.

Shardul Thakur is likely to make his ODI debut today after replacing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is in line to make a comeback into the ODI squad after his impressive performances in the West Indies earlier this year. With Kohli unlikely to go with two wrist-spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to make way for the young chinaman bowler.

Team News

Sri Lanka

Possible XI: Lasith Malinga (c), Dilshan Munaweera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Vishwa Fernando.

India

Possible XI: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasaprit Bumrah.



Pitch and conditions

There was reportedly a little bit of grass covering at the R Premadasa Stadium on the eve of the match, which means pace bowlers will be able to make better impact than the previous games. While India have Hardik Pandya along with two regulars, Sri Lanka will head into the game with three pacers.

There is also possibility of showers in the evening in Colombo on Thursday.