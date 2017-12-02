It was a normal day at office for Indian captain Virat Kohli as he produced another top-class batting performance to break records. However, the only difference this time was that he did it on his home ground - Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi.

On Saturday (December 2), the opening day of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka, Kohli brought up his 20th century in the five-day format, his first at the Feroz Shah Kotla. This was a hat-trick of tons after scoring 104 not out (Kolkata) and 213 (Nagpur) in the series.

The 29-year-old Kohli has made it a habit to set new marks in international cricket. And he did it again. His 110-ball 100 today was his fastest ton in Test cricket.

With this three-figure mark, he became the first captain in Test history to score hundreds in each of the three-match series, according to noted statistician Mohandas Menon.

Also he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the fifth fastest to 20 Test hundreds. Kohli reached the landmark in 105 innings in 63 Tests. Tendulkar had taken 107.

The legendary Sir Don Bradman holds the world record, taking just 55 visits to the crease to compile 20 tons.

Also during his innings today, Kohli completed 5,000 Test runs. He is the 11th Indian in the elite club headed by Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli now first captain to score Test centuries in each Test of a three match series!#IndvSL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 2, 2017

It was for the second time that Kohli, as skipper, had registered three consecutive hundreds in Test matches.

The previous occasion was in 2014-15, against Australia (115, 141, 147). He had scored 115 and 141 in his Test captaincy debut in Adelaide in December 2014.

The greatest batsman of his generation. He is on a different level to any current batsmen - @imVkohli! — KP (@KP24) December 2, 2017

Now Kohli has 52 tons in international cricket. He has hit 32 in ODIs. The world record holder is Tendulkar with 100 centuries.

India lead the three-Test series against Sri Lanka 1-0. They won the second game by an innings and 239 runs in Nagpur. The opening contest was drawn in Kolkata.