Indian captain Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 156 to break records on the opening day of the third Test against Sri Lanka at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium today (December 2).

It was a memorable day for Kohli, Murali Vijay (155) as they dominated Sri Lankan bowlers. The hosts ended the day at an impressive 371/4 in 90 overs.

As it has been the case in recent times, the 29-year-old Kohli made batting look easy. He punished the visiting bowlers to bring up his 20th century in Tests.

On way to 156 not out off 186 balls with 16 boundaries on his home ground, Kohli shattered few records. He also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar.

The Delhi right-hander also completed 5,000 runs in the format. He is the 11th Indian to reach the milestone. He had started the match needing 25 to reach there.

Here are the records set by Virat Kohli on Saturday (December 2)

1. Fifth quickest to 20th Test century, overtaking Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli reached the mark in 105 innings while Tendulkar took 107. The world leader is Sir Don Bradman (55)

2. Fastest to complete 16,000 runs (9,030 in ODIs, 1,956 in T20Is, 5,131 in Tests) in international cricket. He has achieved the feat in 350 innings, 13 fewer than South African Hashim Amla (363)

3. First captain in Test history to score a ton in each match of a three-Test series. He had scored 104 not out (Kolkata) and 213 (Nagpur) before today in the previous two games against the islanders. It is a hat-trick of tons for him

4. The right-hander today recorded his fastest century in Tests, off 110 balls

5. Most runs by an Indian captain in a three-Test series, overtaking Tendulkar. Kohli now has 473 runs and counting as he will resume batting tomorrow. Tendulkar had scored 435 against New Zealand in 1999-2000.

6. Only skipper to hit three centuries in a row on two occasions. Previous time was against Australia in 2014-15 (115, 141, 147)

7. Fourth fastest Indian to reach 5,000 Test runs. He took 105 innings, in his 63rd match. Quickest Indian is Sunil Gavaskar (95)

8. Kohli now has 52 tons (32 in ODIs, 20 in Tests) in international cricket, the most among active cricketers. The world record holder is Tendulkar with 100