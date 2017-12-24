India have been brilliant in all departments of the game against Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20I series, where the home team has already clinched the series 2-0. Rohit Sharma-led side will look to win the final and third match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

India have had a great 2017 and will be hoping to end the year on a high as this is the last match for them this year. This current series has showcased India's quality bench strength as senior players like Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are not in the squad, but the team still was a good unit.

The brilliance of KL Rahul, Rohit and the bowlers has helped India shine in the series so far. With the match already in the bag, India might look at giving chances to some of their bowlers, which includes Basil Thampi and Mohammed Siraj. Washington Sundar is another all-rounder, who has not featured in the T20I series.

However, the batting looks solid, and India batsmen will look to take advantage of the condition in Mumbai, which has favoured the batting side. The small size of the ground also invites batsmen to hit over the top and go for sixes.

India took full advantage of the small ground in Indore on Friday, and Sri Lanka must be aware of the threat the home team brings to the table. There is a need for the visitors to up their game on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, besides their only good performance against India in the first ODI, have been a disappointing unit. They have been outplayed by Team India, but Sri Lanka will hope to turn the tables around with an all-round game on Sunday.

Can they deliver? They have the goods, but there is a serious need to play some consistent cricket. However, they will have to do without the services of all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who was injured in the second T20I.

Other players like Thisara Perera, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perea, Dushmantha Chemeera, Akila Dananjaya and Nuwan Pradeep need to shoulder responsibility in the middle for the island nation else they will have to head back home without a single win in the shorter format.

Where to watch

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I is scheduled for 7 pm IST and 1:30 pm start.

Live streaming and TV coverage details

India: Star Sports 1 and 3, DD Sports; Live streaming: Hotstar

Sri Lanka: Star Sports

UK: Sky Sports Cricket; Live streaming: Sky Go

US: Willow TV