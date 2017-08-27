Sri Lanka's unorthodox spinner Akila Dananjaya breathed life into what was becoming a continuation of the one sided Test series in the One Day Internationals as well.

After completing a 3-0 whitewash in the longest format of the game, Team India were on top of their game in the first ODI in Dambulla, crushing Sri Lanka by nine wickets. Things were going India's way in the second ODI at Pallekele as well as the hosts were restricted to yet another below-par score of 236.

However, Dananjaya, with his unique ability to turn the ball in all directions, removed three Indian batsmen -- skipper Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav and KL Rahul -- in the same over. He ended up with six wickets, but it was not enough as MS Dhoni and tail-ender Bhuvneshwar Kumar took the visitors past the line with a patient stand of 100 for the eighth wicket.

However, Dananjaya has brought back the excitement and given the Sri Lankan fans, who were desperate for some good results, hope.

Heading into the third ODI on Sunday, August 27, which is also a must-win to save the five-match series, Sri Lanka will be led by Chamara Kapugedara as their regular limited-overs skipper Upul Tharanga has been handed a two-match ban.

The skipper's place will most probably be filled by comeback man Dinesh Chandimal.

Also, Danushka Gunathilaka, who impressed with his efforts at the top of the order, will be missing the upcoming ODI, due to injury. He will be replaced with senior campaigner Lahiru Thirimanne, who is expected to partner in-form Niroshan Dickwella at the top.

While Sri Lanka had three seamers for in the squad for the second ODI, the Pallekele track was on the slower side and spinners were getting a lot of assistance, which would tempt the hosts to add an extra spinner in Lakshan Sandakan. Dushmantha Chameera, who conceded at 6.42 without much success in the 2nd ODI, might be dropped to accommodate the wrist-spinner.

India, on the other hand, are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination. However, Kohli will be more than happy to not shuffle the batting order, which worked against him in the second ODI.

Team News

India

Possible XI: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka

Possible XI: Chamara Kapugedera (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga

Pitch and conditions

Palleke wicket is expected to become slower as back-to-back matches are being played on it. Spinners are likely to enjoy another fruitful day.

There is reported chances of thundershowers in the evening of the Day/Night match.