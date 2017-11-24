9am IST: Sri Lanka win toss and opt to bat first at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

India have made three changes to the playing XI, they are just playing four bowlers.

Mohammed Shami misses out with a niggle. He will be replaced by Ishant Sharma. Murali Vijay replaces Shikhar Dhawan, who had requested to be released from the squad due to personal reasos.

Rohit Sharma returns to the Test side after a year's absence. He had last played for India during the three-match series agaisnt New Zealand last year.

Teams

India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Sri Lanka: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage

8:30am IST: Hello and welcome to IBTimes India's coverage of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

Your thoughts on the pitch?

Tak a look at the pitch on Day 1 of the Nagpur Test. Win the toss and ? pic.twitter.com/BojzmlJBVd — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2017

What to expect from Nagpur Test

Even the first Test ended in a draw in Kolkata, the talks in the lead-up to the second Test, at least from the Indian camp, was not about taking the upper hand but about the upcoming tour to Sri Lanka.

Captain Virat Kohli conceded that there will be more green pitches on offer in the ongoing series as India are trying to make do with the time available for preparation for what is expected to be a challenging tour to South Africa, starting January 5, 2018.

Last time a Test -- India vs South Africa in 2015 -- was played in Nagpur, spinners reigned supreme as the track assisted spinners right from Day 1. It was a dust bowl so much so that 33 wickets fell to the spinners and the International Cricket Council gave the track a "poor" rating.

However, pacers are likely to dominate the second Test as there is a bit of grass covering on the VCA track. The pitch is not as green as the one that was used at Eden Gardens, but assistance to fast bowlers is expected.

On the other hand, batsmen are also expected to enjoy the surface at least for the first two days. Spinners are likely to come into play from the third day, according to Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal.