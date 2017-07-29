A lead of 498 might seem more than enough for India, considering no team has chased more than 99 in Galle in the past, with the highest fourth innings score of any kind being 300. However, Virat Kohli and co. are expected to bat on for a little while longer, as India look to pile on the scoreboard pressure that little bit more on Sri Lanka on day four of the first Test.

India dominated for the third day running on Friday, bowling Sri Lanka out for 291 to take a 309-run first innings lead.

Instead of choosing to enforce the follow-in, India decided to bat again – something Kohli likes to do – and they have now extended that lead further, after going into stumps on day three on 189 for three, with Abhinav Mukund falling off the last ball of the day.

Kohli is still at the crease after putting on a nice partnership worth 133 runs with Mukund, and it will be interesting to see when the India captain decides to declare the Indian innings.

At the end of the day's play on Friday it didn't look like India had plans to declare overnight, although it won't be a surprise if it does happen.

It won't be surprising if India bat on either, just to prolong the Sri Lankan bowlers' pain, but the most important consideration for the away side will be time.

There might still be two full days of play remaining, but with the fickle Sri Lankan weather, what India cannot do is take too much of a chance.

It might seem a lead of 498 is already enough, and if India do continue to bat on day four morning, they need to ensure they don't waste too much time. Get that score they already have in mind should be the plan.

And then, once the declaration does come in, the pressure will be on the Indian bowlers, who did really well to give their team that huge first innings lead, to deliver.

Batting last in Galle is never an easy task and while Sri Lanka have a near impossible task of seeing out the final two days, the India bowlers will still need to do well, owing to the fact that this still remains a pretty good batting wicket.

When and where to watch live

Ind vs SL 1st Test, Day 4 is set to begin at 9.45am local time, 9.45am IST, 5.15am BST, 12.15am ET, 6.15am CET. All the information needed to watch the match live on TV and online is below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

Sri Lanka and Indian sub-continent: TV: Sony Ten.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.