Virat Kohli has a big decision to make as far as the openers are concerned for India's second Test match against Sri Lanka, which begins at the SSC in Colombo on Thursday.

After KL Rahul was forced out due to illness, Shikhar Dhawan and Abhinav Mukund became the obvious options for the opening slot in the India playing XI for the opening game in Galle, with both of the batsmen impressing.

Dhawan scored a match-winning 190 in the first innings, while Mukund stroked an 81 in the second, with both the players, as a result, putting up their hands to keep their place in the side.

Rahul returned to full training this week, and is expected to be passed fit for the second Test. So, the decision for Kohli to make is whether to stick to the winning combination or bring Rahul back.

And if Rahul does come back, Mukund is the man likely to make way. Dhawan might be inconsistent, but like he showed in that wonderful innings, he has the ability to win matches for India and that is something that will always work in his favour.

What also works for Rahul is that he is a right-hander, and Kohli does like having a left and right-hand combination at the top. Mukund might be unlucky to miss out, but if Rahul is fully fit, then he really should walk back into the India playing XI.

Apart from that opening slot, India are likely to go with the same side that beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs.

Hardik Pandya might not have had much bowling to do – he only bowled 10 overs in total in the match – but the fact that Kohli has an extra option should keep him in the side, unless the wicket turns out to be one that will help the slower bowlers more.

If that is the case, then Kuldeep Yadav might have a case for an inclusion, but as of now, Pandya looks set to play his second Test match.

Sri Lanka will make quite a few changes to their playing XI, most of them forced.

Dinesh Chandimal will return to captain this Sri Lanka side after missing the first Test due to pneumonia.

Lahiru Thirimanne has been called up to the SL squad, and is expected to be selected in the playing XI in the place of Asela Gunaratne, who has been ruled out of the series with a broken thumb.

Suranga Lakmal will miss this Test match with the back problem that also kept him out of the opening game.

Sri Lanka might think about changing the balance of their team, with spinners Malinda Pushpakumara and Lakshan Sandikan in contention for a place in the XI. Pushpakumara could come in anyway if Rangana Herath does not recover in time, after hurting his bowling finger in Galle.

Expected playing XI: