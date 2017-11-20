Update: 8:30am IST: Hello and welcome to IBTimes India's updates of Day 5 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka.

IND171/1 in 39.3 overs, lead by 49 runs (Rahul 73*, Pujara 2*)

18 overs were lost due to bad light and poor overrate on Saturday, but India have a 49-run lead heading into the final day. Although a draw looks the most likely result, opener Shikhar Dhawan, who swung the momentum back in the hosts favour with a brisk 94 on Sunday, has said the team will push for a result on Monday.

"We are going to play positive cricket tomorrow, try to give them a decent total and make a match out of this," Dhawan said on Sunday.

Recap of Day 4

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul featured in a rollicking 166-run stand to help India erase the 122-run lead they had conceded to Sri Lanka on the penultimate day of the opening test on Sunday.

Dhawan threw away his wicket at 94, but Rahul was unbeaten on 73 when bad light stopped play with the hosts on 171-1.

Cheteshwar Pujara was on two at the other end with India 49 runs ahead with nine wickets in hand, an impressive fightback after being all out for 172 in their first innings.

The hosts had lost the entire top half of their batting order by the time they had accumulated 50 runs in the first innings but Rahul and Dhawan ensured there was no repeat by scoring at nearly four-and-half runs an over.

Dhawan was decisive with his footwork against the slow bowlers, which he demonstrated with two sixes off Sri Lanka's spin spearhead Rangana Herath.

The left-hander also hit 11 boundaries before rushing out to hit Dasun Shanaka before being caught behind.

Rahul was his elegant self at the other end as the right-hander registered his ninth 50-plus score in his last 11 test innings, which included eight crisp boundaries.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 294 in their first innings after number nine batsman Herath top-scored for the tourists with a defiant 67. (With inputs from Reuters)