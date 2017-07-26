With a flat pitch calling out to the batsmen, Virat Kohli made the most important call on day one morning – call right at the toss – which allowed Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara to make hay as the sun shone (most of the time) on day one of the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Being the number one team in the world always brings with it extra pressure, so winning the toss alone wasn't going to do the business for India on a ground where they suffered a heartbreaking defeat two years ago. They needed someone to play a special innings, the dominating kind that completely demoralises the bowlers.

Step up Shikhar Dhawan.

The left-hander, only in the playing XI due to the absences of Murali Vijay and KL Rahul, played an innings that you would travel a long, long way to see.

Dhawan is at his best when he plays freely, not worrying too much about all that is being talked about him, and he certainly did that here in Galle on Wednesday.

From the off, that ball hit the middle of the bat, every shot he hit seemed to find the gap and try as Rangana Herath or Dilruwan Perera or Lahiru Kumara might, they just couldn't find an answer.

The only bowler who can walk with his head held high after day one was Nuwan Pradeep, the man who picked up all three wickets that India lost on the opening day of this opening Test of the three-match series.

Pradeep first dismissed Abhinav Mukund (12, 26b, 2x4), who can add another innings to his not-made-for-Test-cricket collection, before picking up the wickets of Dhawan (190, 168b, 31x4) and Kohli (3, 8b) in quick succession.

Bu the time those two wickets fell, though, India were already firmly in control, with Pujara in zen mode and the score reading a ridiculous 286 for three at the start of the third session.

India, thanks to Dhawan, had managed to score 167 runs in the second session, which completely knocked the stuffing out of the Lankans.

They had some hope when Dhawan, just before Tea, and Kohli, right after, fell, but Pujara (144 n.o., 247b, 12x4), calm as can be, and Ajinkya Rahane (39 n.o., 94b, 1x4) came together to put on 113 runs together to ensure India would finish on a strong-as-they-come 399 for three in 90 overs – their highest score ever on Day 1 in an away Test match.