Unbeaten India will look to extend their winning run in the 10th Asia Cup Hockey 2017 as they face defending champions South Korea today (October 18) in the Super 4s stage in Dhaka.

Manpreet Singh-led India topped Group A in the first stage of the tournament. They defeated Japan, hosts Bangladesh and arch rivals Pakistan to enter the next phase of the event.

Now, it is time for the Super 4s. India, South Korea, Malaysia and Pakistan are the teams which made it to the next round.

India scored 15 goals in the opening phase. They began the tournament on a high with 5-1 victory over Japan. Then they demolished hosts Bangladesh 7-0 and wrapped up the goup stage with 3-1 success over Pakistan.

In their clash against South Korea today, world number six India start as favourites. Their opponents are ranked 13th. They had finished second in Group B. South Korea beat Oman and China but lost to Malayasia, who topped the table.

The Super 4s stage is a round-robin format. India next face Malaysia tomorrow (October 19) and Pakistan on October 21. The final is on October 22 (Sunday) betwen the top two of the group.

The winner of Asia Cup will qualify for the World Cup 2018 in India.

When is the match and how to watch it live

India Vs South Korea match starts at 5.30 pm local time, 5 pm IST. It will be played at Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

The #HeroAsiaCup 2017 (Men) enters into the Super 4s stages. Here’s the schedule for 18th Oct. ?: Star Sports First/2/HD2 & Hotstar pic.twitter.com/Ee5wCjk9ka — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 18, 2017

Live streaming and TV coverage

India: TV: Star Sports First/2/2HD; Live streaming: Hotstar

Malaysia: TV: Astro Arena/HD ; Live streaming: Astro Go

Pakistan: TV: PTV; Live streaming: PTV Sports Live

Japan: TV: TV Tokyo

India squad

Akash Chikte (goalkeeper), Suraj Karkera (goalkeeper), Dipsan Tirkey, Kothajit Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, SK Uthappa, Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Chinglensana Singh, Sumit, SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh and Satbir Singh.