India and South Africa are set to battle it out in a three-Test series from January 5 in Cape Town. It will be one of the biggest challenges for captain Virat Kohli. India have never won a Test rubber in the "Rainbow Nation".

Kohli and his men are already in South Africa and have begun preparations. They will enter the first Test without any match practice. The one-off warm-up match was cancelled by the Indians as they opted for "net" sessions.

The 29-year-old Kohli, who is enjoying sucess after success in international cricket as a batsman and skipper, is set to surpass the legendary Kapil Dev during the Test series.

Kohli has so far led India in 32 Test matches. He is currently at sixth place in terms of most matches as India leader. Kapil was India's captain in 34 games.

When Kohli leads India in the final game (January 24 to 28) of the South African series in Johannesburg, he will break Kapil's record and move to fifth position. Kohli is already the third most successful Indian captain in Test history after MS Dhoni (27 wins) and Sourav Ganguly (21 wins).

Kohli also holds the best win percentage among Indian captains so far. He has 62.50 winning percentage. He has won 20 Tests out of 32 and lost only three. He will equal Ganguly with one more win.

The Delhi right-hander has so far played 63 Tests scoring 5,268 runs at an average of 53.75 with 20 centuries. He made his debut in the longer version in June 2011 against West Indies.

Most Test matches as India captain (Top 6)

1. MS Dhoni - 60 (Won 27, Lost 18, Draw 15)

2. Sourav Ganguly - 49 (W 21, L 13, D 15)

3. Mohammad Azharuddin - 47 (W 14, L 14, D 19); Sunil Gavaskar - 47 (W 9, L 8, D 30)

4. Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi - 40 (W 9, L 19, D 12)

5. Kapil Dev - 34 (W 4, L 7, D 22, Tied 1)

6. Virat Kohli - 32 (W 20, L 3, D 9)