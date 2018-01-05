South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Test in Cape Town against a visiting Indian team on Friday, January 5. | Watch match on TV, online |

We're in for an exciting contest as both teams have opted to go in with four fast bowlers on a pitch where assistance to pacers is expected. There are a few big surprises in the playing XIs of both the teams.

No Ajinkya Rahane for India and Jasprit Bumrah is making his Test debut. Hardik Pandya joins Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami as the four quicks for the visitors.

Meanwhile, contrary to reports, Dale Steyn is playing for South Africa. The hosts also don't have an all-rounder as Vernon Philander is all set to bat at number seven.

Team News (Playing XIs)

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada

India's XI: Shikhar Dhawan, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

PItch report

Shaun Pollock says there will be good assistance to pacers in the first few hours. As he predicted, South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat.

"The outfield is nice and green. Probably not as hard as the Test matches gone by. The grass covering is longer than it is used before, but it is not as matted. A few bare patches, might be a little two-paced. The batsmen have to be patient for the first two days. India will look to bowl first, and interestingly South Africa with the sun beating down will look to bat first. It should be a good surface for the rest of the Test. Surely there will be assistance for the pacers in the first few hours," Pollock said at the toss report.

Quick Preview

Virat Kohli and his men are chasing history in South Africa. No Indian team has won a Test series before in the "Rainbow Nation" and the visitors have only won two of the 17 Tests played so far.

However, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the current Indian crop, given the balance in the 17-man squad.

When it comes to batting, India have quite a few players, including captain Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, who have played in South Africa before. With experience and loads of runs at home in their bag, the senior campaigners are expected to shoulder the burden of the team against the lethal South Africa pace attack.