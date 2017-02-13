The Indian Premier League has been one of the most watched events in the world, and cricket fans all around the world have been entertained by the spectacular display provided by the players for the last few years. After the birth of IPL in 2008, various other smaller domestic leagues have mushroomed in different parts of the globe.

The Pakistan Super League is one such event, which is currently going on, and PSL lovers are raving about the competition. Though the Pakistan Super League might only be in its second season, PSL fans have even started to draw comparison with IPL, which has already earned billions from the competition.

With PSL fans going gaga over the competition, Indian Premier League fans have also started talking about how the IPL is much better than the PSL. As a result of which, there is a war-like situation on Twitter, where fans of both the T20 leagues are trying to justify how and why are their competition much better. However, there are normal fans, not on either sides too, passing in their inputs.

The comparison is gradually gaining momentum and for the past few days, mostly after the opening ceremony of the PSL, and the trophy unveiling few days before the event, a huge battle has embroiled on the social media networking site.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan may not have played bilateral series for some years, these cricket fans in either side of the border are making sure that there is something to cheer, even though it may be off-field.

To be fair, PSL is a quality event and the last edition of the competition in 2016 was a grand success, but to compare IPL with PSL is immature. However, if PSL, in a few years time, can achieve what IPL has, then there stands a case of IPL vs PSL debate – which is bigger?

Here are some interesting tweets, and some of them will give you a nice chuckle (depends on which side of the border you are on).

No Indian channel telecasting PSL, while every IPL is telecasted by GEO Super. — 齐亚 (@KelaRepublick) February 10, 2017

Lolz Kevin Pietersen is playing the #PSL But Not IPL Dude knows which is the Best ?? — Shaheen Ashraf (@topgooner100) February 3, 2017

Compared Shafiq with Sachin then

Shehzad,Babar,Umar with Kohli.

And now PSL with IPL.

They ruin their own things by comparing. — Arfan ? (@Im__Arfan) February 9, 2017

PSL's opening ceremony alone is bigger than IPL, so lit. — Hassan. (@Jerrienius) February 9, 2017

Dear Indians !!!!

Dont U dare to Compare IPL with PSL

This is real Cricket. No matter what the TOTAL is

WE can fight till the last BALL !! — IamJaxim (@IamJaxim) February 12, 2017

Pic 1: IPL

Pic 2: PSL pic.twitter.com/iwaL6PFhF6 — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) February 9, 2017

Everything aside but the quality of cricket is absolutely world class. No wonder I hate IPL. PSL is super awesome #HBLPSL #HBLPSL2017 — Ahtsham Raja ?? (@Rated_R_Raja) February 12, 2017

Gayle In IPL = Sunil Shetty



Gayle In PSL = Najam Sethi — SaLLu MiYaN !™ (@SalmanAliSays) February 12, 2017

PROOF that PSL is better & bigger brand than IPL. Seats are completely booked for the whole season in advance. pic.twitter.com/AFVNv287wL — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) February 11, 2017