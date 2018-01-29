Three-time champions India U-19 take on their Pakistani counterparts in a highly-anticipated Super League semi-final encounter of U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday, January 30.

The winner of the clash will take on Australia U-19, who defeated Afghanistan to make the final on Monday, January 29.

Rahul Dravid-coached India reached the last-four round after thrashing Bangladesh U-19 by 135 runs in the quarter-final on Friday, January 26.

Top-order batsman Shubman Gill continued his fine run in the tournament with a match-winning 86 while captain Prithvi Shaw chipped in with a 40 as India's batting unit stood tall yet again in the tournament.

Pacers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who have bagged Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts, ran through the Bangladesh batting order, picking up five wickets between them.

On the other hand, Pakistan defeated South Africa in a low-scoring affair in their quarter-final encounter on January 24. Pacers Shaheen Afridi and Muhammad Musa led the bowling attack from the front as they bowled out their opposition for 189. Left-hander Ali Zaryab then went on to hit a match-winning 74.

India start as favourites

Shaw's India will head into the semi-final match as favourites, having remained unbeaten in the tournament so far. While their top-order has been scoring runs, pacers and spinners have combined well to hurt oppositions.

Pakistan, who have struggled with the bat in the ongoing tournament, will be tested once again by the raw pace of Nagarkoti and deceptive spin attack, comprising southpaws Anukul Roy and Abhishek Sharma.

Pakistan though will bank on their pacers — especially the tall and dangerous Shaheen Afridi — to test the Indian batting unit that has enjoyed quite a lot of success in the tournament so far.

Stat Alert: India and Pakistan have met 21 times at the U-19 level. History favours the Boys in Blue in Tuesday's clash as they have emerged successful 12 times. Their most recent win came at the 2014 U-19 World Cup when Sanju Samson played a match-winning knock.

Under Dravid, India made the final of last edition in 2016 and finished runners-up after losing to West Indies.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The Super League semi-final between India U-19 and Pakistan U-19 will begin on Tuesday at 3 am IST, 10:30 am local and 9:30 pm GMT (Monday).

Live streaming and TV channel

India: TV: Star Sports 1; Live streaming: Hotstar

Pakistan: TV: PTV Sports

UK: TV: Sky Sports Cricket; Live streaming: Sky Go

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1, 2

US: TV: Willow TV

Squads

India: Prithvi Shaw (c), Shubman Gill, Aryan Juyal, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Harvik Desai, Manjot Kalra, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pankaj Yadav, Riyan Parag, Ishan Porel, Himanshu Rana, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh.

Pakistan: Hasan Khan (c), Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Ali Khan, Ammad Alam, Zaid Alam, Ali Zaryab, Arshad Iqbal, Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Musa, Saad Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Munir Riaz, Suleman Shafqat, Imran Shah, Mohammad Taha.