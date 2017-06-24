India and Pakistan faced twice in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and now, they are meeting twice in the Hockey World League Semifinals 2017. Who knows, even the India Women's Cricket team could meet the Pakistan Women twice in the Women's World Cup, starting this Saturday June 24.

Plenty of hopes were laid on the India men's hockey team after they thrashed Pakistan 7-1 in a group game of the Hockey World League, earlier this month. It's all dashed now.

Not for the coveted title, India and Pakistan will be colliding on Saturday yet again to receive a position between 5 and 8 in the final standings.

The hard defeat against Malaysia in the previous round be blamed for India's inability to make it to the last-four stage. Pakistan, too, will be ruing the fact that a poor show against Argentina, ruined their title hopes.

"We haven't done enough here. I was not even thinking of playing Pakistan again," India hockey team coach Roelant Oltmans has been quoted as saying in the eve of the match.

Canada play China in the other match of the day, which determines the 5 - 8 spot in the table.

The winning teams from the 5th to 8th classification battles on Saturday progress to the 5th place and 6th place matches on Sunday, while the losers battle in a 7th place and 8th place finish.

Also on the day, the last four teams -- Argentina, Malaysia, Netherlands and England -- battle it out in the 1st to 4th place classifications. They have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup by virtue of entering the semi-finals.

India are already a part of the Hockey World Cup 2018 by virtue of being the hosts.

Glance through the fixtures on 24th June at the Hero Men’s #HWL2017 SF in London.



?: @StarSportsIndia 2/ HD 2 & @hotstartweets pic.twitter.com/SzKZCcKbrZ — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 24, 2017

India vs Pakistan: Match schedule

Date : June 24

: June 24 Time: 4:15 pm IST

4:15 pm IST Venue: London, England

Where to watch live

INDIA: TV - Star Sports 2/HD. Live stream - Hotstar

Live scores: Twitter