New Zealand cricket team have won the toss at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi, and have opted to ball against India.

"Quite a bit of dew around, and expecting a bit more," says New Zealand cricket team captain Kane Williamson after winning the toss.

"We would have bowled first as well, but it doesn't matter", says Virat Kohli after losing toss. #INDvNZhttps://t.co/gMHzieeJCX — IBT India Sports (@IBT_Sports) November 1, 2017

38-year-old in his last match, 22-year-old in his first match

Ashish Nehra, as was expected, has made it to the starting lineup for Team India. The veteran pacer plays cricket -- both international and domestic -- for the last time on Wednesday November 1.

Shreyas Iyer, too, has received his first-ever international cap for the India cricket senior team. An old guard featuring for the final time and a highly-rated upcoming cricket star making his debut, makes a fantastic affair.

The hosts are looking for their first Twenty-20 win over the Black Caps, currently the numero uno T20 team in the world.

Lineups

INDIA XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni (W), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.