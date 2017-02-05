India continue their Asia/Oceania Group I Davis Cup tie action against New Zealand later today. India will be looking to book a place in Round 2 after taking a 2-1 lead in the first two days.

Also read: World tennis schedule 2017

Yuki Bhambri got the proceedings under way for India on day 1 as he took on Finn Tearney and managed a comfortable 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 win. Later on, Ramkumar Ramanathan ensured India a 2-0 lead after he defeated Jose Statham 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

On the second day, Leander Paes and Vishnu Vardhan took on the New Zealand pair of Artem Sitak and Michael Venus. Paes, who is on the verge of becoming the most successful doubles player in the Davis Cup, was looking for his 43 win but ended up in the losing side.

The Indian duo won the first set 6-3 but New Zealand came back strongly to take the second set 6-3. The third set went into a tie breaker and despite giving all, the Indian pair lost it. The fourth set proved too much for Paes and Vardhan as they went down 6-3.

The overall tie score stands at 2-1. The Kiwis have to win the rest of the two matches today to advance to the next round.

Today's matches sees Ramkumar Ramanathan in action against Finn Tearney and Yuki Bhambri will take on Jose Statham in the second match.

Anand Amritraj, India's non-playing captain, said he could not have asked for a better start. However, Leander Paes has blamed India's wrong strategy for the doubles' loss.

"It was a dream start as it not was expected to win both matches in three sets, I could not have asked for a better start to the tie. Our performance has pushed behind all the controversies and hoopla before the tie" Indian Express quoted Amritraj as saying.

"It was a really tough match, a mental battle out there. We dominated the first set but started playing safe after that. We had many chances in the second set, four break points, but could not capitalize" Leander Paes was quoted as saying.

Today's matches are must win for both India and New Zealand to qualify for the second round where they will face either South Korea or Uzbekistan.

Where to watch

Day 3 of the first round Davis Cup match between India and New Zealand is set to start at 3 pm IST (9.30am GMT, 4.30am EST)

TV and Live streaming information

India: TV: DD Sports

New Zealand: TV: beIN sports. Live streaming: beIN sports connect

USA: TV: Tennis Channel

UK: TV: BBC, Eurosport

Live score update: Davis Cup official site