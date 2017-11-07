In the lead up to the third T20I between India and New Zealand, MS Dhoni's future has bagged the headlines. New Zealand, after their wonderful win in the last match, are buoyant, but India, on the other hand, need to maintain their focus on the series-decider at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, November 7.

India vs NZ 3rd T20I team news prediction

The Kiwis have been a tough test for India in the limited-overs series. After having beaten Sri Lanka and Australia, the "Men in Blue" are looking to achieve the same against the Black Caps, who have been a much stronger unit.

It cannot get any better than this with the third and final match of the T20I series acting as the decider.

It is such matches, which test the ultimate character of the team. Both sides have played some wonderful cricket, and will be eager to end the series with a bang.

Despite India being a dominant team at home, this bunch of New Zealand players, led by Kane Williamson has pushed them to the limits, so choosing a favourite is not an easy task.

There will be pressure on both teams, and in this series-decider, it would be better off if they bat first as chasing has not been fruitful in the first two matches.

Key to success?

India always look a good team if Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli deliver the goods at the top. The team management will want another stellar performance from the trio. India have to be prepared for the worst in the third T20I, even if their top order fails, the middle order needs to stand up and be counted.

The batsmen must be backed by the bowlers too. With quality pacers such as Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar shouldering responsibility, India have a good bowling attack. It will be a great battle when these pacers come up against in-form opener Colin Munro. India bowlers have a score to settle after the left-hander took them apart in second T20I with a century.

If Munro once again goes berserk, New Zealand will be in the pilot seat, and may well fly back to New Zealand with a T20I series win under their belt.

Rain threat

The Greenfield International Stadium is set to host its maiden international cricket match, but it could count for nothing, with the possibility of rain playing spoilsport.

For the past few days, heavy showers have been witnessed in the region, and there are chances of thunderstorm on Tuesday, which could ruin the series-decider.