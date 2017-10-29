New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl in the final match of the three-match rubber in Kanpur on Sunday, October 29. (Click here to watch match live)

Advantage New Zealand

Kane Williamson has won an important toss as there is a tinge of green on the surface and the chilly weather will assist his new-ball bowlers. Also, the dew is expected to come in a bit early, which will make it difficult for the Indian spinners to grip the ball in the second innings.

Team News

Both teams are unchanged for the all-important series decider.



India

Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand

Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Pitch report: A tinge of green at the Green Park. However, Sunil Gavaskar says it will slow down towards the middle overs.

"The surface looks a good one to bat on. There is a bit of grass that will aid the new-ball bowlers initially but it should slow down as the game progresses. There would be some help for the spinners as well. Dew could come in a bit early here and perhaps with the temperatures not that high in the afternoon, the team winning the toss could opt to bowl as they can make use of the dew later on," Gavaskar said while presenting the pitch report in Kanpur.

Overview

Not many times in the last 12 months, India have faced must-win situations. However in the third ODI against New Zealand in Kanpur, Kohli's men need to win to keep the two-year unbeaten record at home intact.

India last lost a ODI series at home to South Africa in 2015. New Zealand ran them close last year in the five-match series, but the hosts clinched it 3-2 by decimating the Black Caps in the decider.

The "Men in Blue" responded well after suffering a shock six-wicket defeat in the first ODI by winning the second comprehensively in Pune. However, the hosts cannot take the visitors likely as Williamson's unit have shown the urge to adapt well and test their opposition.