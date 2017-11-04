New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat in the second of the ongoing three-match T20I series against India in Rajkot on Saturday, November 4.



Update: NZ 48 for 0 after 6 overs. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro have given New Zealand a good start. The former made the most of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's over inside the powerplay by hitting two sixes and a boundary.

It's post-Ashish Nehra era and India have a debutant in Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Siraj.Virat Kohli has trusted his top-order batsmen here. He stressed on the need to have six bowlers in T20Is and given the batsman-friendly conditions at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium, it's good to have an extra bowler.

New Zealand have surprisingly left out Tom Latham and have got in another wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips. Tim Southee makes way for Adam Milne as well.

Team News



New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Bruce, Glenn Phillips (wk), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Pitch report: It's a belter of a pitch to bat on. Simon Doull says he has not seen flatter wicket than this in India ever before.



"This track is as flat as I have seen. So it is never going to make a difference whether you bat or bowl first. There is should dew coming in but that wouldn't make much of a difference. Runs galore. Look out for boundaries, sixes, fours, plenty of them," says Sunil Gavaskar at the pitch report.



Can New Zealand save the series

It's a must-win match for New Zealand after they were thrashed by the batting might of the hosts in the first T20I in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 1. The visitors' new ball bowlers were surprisingly toothless as Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma add 158 runs for the first wicket.

New Zealand need to considerably improve their fielding and catching abilities to stand a chance of staying alive in the series. Skipper Kane Williamson would also want openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro, both of whom failed in New Delhi, to make use of the batsman-friendly wicket at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Williamson's men can just take inspiration from the way India fought back in the ODI series after being one down. However, it is not going to be easy against the hosts, who are looking set to seal an unassailable lead today.