New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second One Day International in Pune today (October 25). The visitors lead the three-match series 1-0.

The Kiwis have not made any changes to their winning combination while India opted to bring in left-arm spinner Axar Patel for chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

The pitch is expected to be full of runs. When a ODI was played in Pune last time (January 2017), India defeated England by three wickets after overhauling 350 thanks to centuries from captain Virat Kohli (122) and Kedar Jadhav (120).

Before the start of the match there was controversy as pitch curator Pandurang Salgaonkar was caught in a TV sting operation leaking information on the 22-yard surface.

Salgaonkar said he was ready to tamper with the pitch. "India Today" reporters had posed as bookies in the sting operation.

Following this, Salgaonkar was suspended by BCCI and barred from entering the Maharashtra Cricket AssociatioN (MCA) Stadium till the inquiry is completed.

"Pandurang Salgaoncar has been suspended and he has been banned from entering the stadium till the report of the inquiry has been submitted. I have spoken with Maharashtra Cricket Association president Abhay Apte, who has already initiated an inquiry," BCCI's acting president CK Khanna told "Cricinfo."

"The BCCI's neutral curator (Ramesh Mhamunkar) from Mumbai has taken charge and so I don't think there will be be any issue as far as the (conduct of the match) is concerned. Neeraj Kumar, the head of the BCCI's ACSU, has also been asked to submit his report. The Maharashtra CA has also been asked to submit a report to the BCCI," he added.

In the first ODI, the visitors stunned the hosts by six wickets. Skipper Kohli's record 31st ton went in vain.

The Kiwis were powered home by Tom Latham's fine century (103 not out) and Ross Taylor's 95 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Latham and Taylor added 200 runs for the fourth wicket as the Black Caps successfully chased down 281.

Playing XIs

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee.

Match starts 1.30 PM IST

Third and final ODI on October 29 in Kanpur