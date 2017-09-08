India are all set to host New Zealand for a limited-overs tour, which will have three ODIs and as many T20Is between October and November. The Black Caps will begin their tour with two warm-up games at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai before the first ODI, starting October 22, at the Wankhede Stadium.

Virat Kohli's men are set for a busy home season from September until the end of the year as they will host Australia and Sri Lanka apart from New Zealand.

Following the historic and record-breaking tour to Sri Lanka, India are set to begin the quest for another successful run at home when they take on Australia in a five-match ODI series and three-match T20I series, starting September 17 in Chennai.

India vs Australia, 2017 ODIs, T20Is -- Full schedule

Without many breaks in between, Kohli's team will have to prepare themselves for the test against Kane Williamson and Co, who will look to avenge their last year's defeat.

Notably, India clinched complete a 4-0 whitewash of a Test series against the visitors in 2016 following which they went on to win a five-match ODI series 3-2. MS Dhoni stepped down as ODI skipper right after India clinched the series with a crushing 190-run win in Visakhapatnam on October 29.

Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram to make blockbuster debuts



Two new venues have been introduced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for the upcoming series. Guwahati will host its first international match -- the second of the three-match T20I series against Australia-- on October 10.

New Zealand will head south for the final T20I as Thiruvananthapuram has also been cleared to host international fixtures.

Full schedule of New Zealand series