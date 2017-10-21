India have been a dominant force in world cricket of late, as Virat Kohli's team are playing some brilliant cricket. Teams like Sri Lanka and Australia have been floored by India, who will once again look to carry their great form in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, with the first match set to take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (October 22).

India have a well-balanced unit, comprising some in-form players in all departments of the game. With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in good form, Ajinkya Rahane will once again have to miss out. Kohli has the luxury of playing him in the middle order, but one does not see Manish Pandey being dropped.

The likes of Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni are mainstays in the India middle order.

Coming to the bowling unit, the quartet of Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been simply outstanding. So, one does not see any reason to break this impeccable bowling unit of India.

Also read: India-NZ full series schedule, squads, TV, Live streaming info

New Zealand, to a large extent, will depend on their explosive opener Martin Guptill, who can trouble India with his big-hitting skills. Colin Munro, who opened for New Zealand in both the practice matches against Board President's XI, might open the innings alongside Guptill, making them a dangerous pair.

However, captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will be their key players. The likes of Tom Latham and Colin de Grandhomme have to play as per the situation and help the Kiwis score big.

Their bowling unit comprising pacers Tim Southee and Trent Boult can trouble India, but spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi could hold the trump card in Mumbai.

India, despite, having a better and a solid unit on paper, are aware of New Zealand, who can beat teams on any given day if things go their way. The home team will be keen to make this match for Kohli, who is set for his 200th ODI match, one to remember, by winning the 1st ODI.

Pitch conditions

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai could be full of runs, as the venue has been known for producing high-scoring contest. However, one has to understand, there could be something for the spinners, and the batsmen might have to be cautious while taking on the slow bowlers.

As far as weather conditions are concerned, there are no chances of rain.