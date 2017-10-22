Toss: First taste of success for Virat Kohli in his 200th ODI. India have won the toss and have opted to bat first against New Zealand in the first of the three-match ODI series at Wankhede on Sunday, October 22.



Karnataka youngster Manish Pandey has lost his place in the side. Kohli has opted for Dinesh Karthik at number four. Your thoughts on the move?

Meanwhile, New Zealand have opted for only one spinner in Mitchell Santner. They are going in with a pace-heavy line-up, which includes Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Adam Milne as their first-choice pacers.

Confirmed playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Pitch report: Simon Doull and Sunil Gavaskar present the report. The pitch will favour the batsmen.

"Generally the pitches over here are very good for batting. I don't see this being any different. No blade of grass. It is very hard and the ball will come on to the bat nicely. This is a pitch where couple of years back South Africa scored 400+. The batsmen enjoy the ball coming on to bat. We might see a bit of dew later which might take away the spin. It is difficult for the bowlers with the dew, but it will grip for the spinners. The ball will come on much more during the second innings."

12:50pm IST: The sun is shining bright in Mumbai and it's a perfect day for cricket at the Wankhede Stadium. High humidity levels are exepcted on Sunday and thus the team winning the toss will look to bat first and put pressure on the opposition bowlers.

India have successfully demolished world champions Australia 4-1 in the recently-concluded ODI rubber. And now it's time for New Zealand, who were beaten 3-2 when they toured India in 2016.

Among the many things to look forward to on Sunday, the Wankhede crowd will be cheering Team India's captain Virat Kohli, who is all set to play his 200th ODI.