Stephen Constantine's Indian national football team go into their first big competitive clash of the calendar year 2017 on Tuesday, March 28, with Myanmar being their opponents at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers.

India are ranked way above Myanmar, as per FIFA, but Constantine still thinks it will be a huge challenge for his blue army to take on the hosts. The away side enter the match following a morale-boosting win against Cambodia in an international friendly match last Wednesday.

The likes of Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sunil Chhetri, Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Sandesh Jhingan remained impressive as the Indian team showcased some impressive football in the second half.

"The players have worked very hard to prepare for the game against Myanmar and it will be a challenge for us. We have the utmost respect for Myanmar as they are a very tough team," mentioned Constantine in the pre-match presser.

"I expect a very tough and tight game," the Briton added.

FIFA ranking

India: 132

Myanmar: 172

India vs Myanmar: Head to head

Total meetings: 17

India wins: 4

Myanmar wins: 10

Draws: 3

Match schedule

Date: March 28

Time: 5 pm IST

Venue: Thuwunna Stadium,Yangon