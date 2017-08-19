Indian football fans will have to wait no more to witness their national team perform once again. Although the timing of the match on Saturday August 19 between India and Mauritius clashes with the English Premier League matches, ardent fans of the Indian national football team know which TV channel to tune in to, in the evening.

India and Mauritius begin their campaign in the unique tri-nation football tournament, which is starting for the first time this year. India, Mauritius and St. Kitts & Nevis are the three teams and the competition is taking place in Mumbai.

Stephen Constantine's men last played an international fixture back in June this year and it's been a long gap. India, who are on a roll, winning 13 of their last 15 matches, wants to use the three-match tri-nation series as a warm-up ahead of the rest of their AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers fixtures.

Full fixtures here.

India resume their campaign in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers on September 5 as they get set to take on Macau in an away match.

"The back-to-back games will be immensely valuable for us to get back into the groove," said Constantine on the tri-nation series. "It always takes a bit of more time when the boys are coming back from a layoff. These two games are immensely important.

"The ultimate goal is a qualification to the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019. Once we are able to achieve it, we will set another ourselves another goal. There is no room for anyone to get above their station, myself included.

"All we have done is to put ourselves in a position from where something can happen. But we need to ensure that we achieve our target. If we become complacent, we won't."

India vs Mauritius: Match schedule

Date : August 19

: August 19 Time : 8 pm IST

: 8 pm IST Venue: Mumbai Football Arena

Where to watch live (India)

TV: Star Sports 1/HD

Live stream: Hotstar, Jio TV

Live score: Twitter