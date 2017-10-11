As the FIFA Under 17 World Cup fever grips the nation, the India senior team are looking at achieving a major target on Wednesday October 11. Stephen Constantine's side take on Macau in an AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifier at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Heavy rain is forecast in the garden city Bangalore, but the rainy night can surely be forever etched in memory, if India get a win.

Full three points make sure that the Blues seal qualification to the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with two group games to spare.

India are the leaders of Group A in this third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualification. Constantine's side are enjoying a sensational unbeaten streak and they have full nine points from their three games in the group so far. Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar are on four points each, while Macau are yet to open their winning account.

"We are going through a good run but we can't afford to take tomorrow's game lightly. We have to get it going and make it count. We need three points," mentioned India national football team captain Sunil Chhetri in the pre-match press conference.

Balwant Singh scored a brace earlier this year when India played Macau in the first leg at Macau. Who will turn attention at the Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday?

INDIA vs MACAU

Date - October 11

Time - 7:30 pm IST, 10 pm Macau time

Venue - Sree Kanteerava stadium, Bengaluru

Watch live in the following ways

TV guide

Star Sports 1/HD (India)

TDM Desporto (Macau)

Live streaming

Hotstar (India)

Live scores

Twitter (Indian football)