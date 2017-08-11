India take on Jordan in their second Group A match of FIBA Asia Cup 2017 in Beirut on Friday.

The South Asian champions were beaten by Asian powerhouse Iran in their opening match on Wednesday, August 9. The 53th-ranked team were pushed to the backfoot as their higher-ranked opponents dominated the first quarter with a 29-8 scoreline.

Things did not improve for India as Iran, led by NBA star Hamed Haddadi, won the match 101-54. Skipper Amjyot Singh Gill top-scored for India with 10 points, but it was not enough against the mighty Iranese outfit.

Iran were clearly the better side when it came to rebounds and points from Free Game. With their superior on-the-ball-defence, Iran were untroubled throughout the match.India would want to come up with a better show when they take on Jordan, who are ranked 25 places above them.

Talwinderjit Singh was India's best player on Wednesday, despite having spent only 11 minutes. His conversion rate of two-pointers and three-pointers was an impressive 60%.

On the other hand, India's NBA D-League star Satnam Singh, who was playing his first match for the country after a four-year-break, failed to impress. Star guard Vishesh Bhriguvanshi needs to buckle up if India are to post a decent challenge to Jordan today.

Jordan head into the match after surviving a scare against group minnows Syria on Wednesday.

After taking the first quarter 28-12, Jordan were outplayed in all the other quarters as Syria put on an impressive performance. However, they finished second best with a scoreline of 68-66.

India will be looking to make more damage to Jordan's spirits, but the 2016 Asia Challenge Bronze medallists are a good qualify side, capable of recovering well.

Jordan will also be high on confidence, given they had thrashed India at last year's Asia Challenge 121-65.

When is the match and how to watch it live

India's second Group A match against Jordan will begin at 6:30pm local, 9pm IST.