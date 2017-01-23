A day after Team India clinched the three-match ODI series against England 2-1, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday that the dynamic spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin has been rested for the three match T20I series.

The India vs England T20 series 2017 is scheduled for a start on the Republic day of India -- January 26.

Amit Mishra, leg-break bowler and all-rounder Parvez Rasool, from Jammu & Kashmir, have been roped in as replacements.

"The All-India Senior Selection committee in consultation with Team India management has decided to rest spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the Paytm T20I series against England. Amit Mishra and Parvez Rasool will replace Ashwin and Jadeja, with the 1st match to be played on January 26th at Kanpur." said a BCCI press release on Monday.

Mishra been a part of the India ODI squad as well for the England matches, but did not feature in any of the three games. The 34-year-old remained fantastic in his last ODI match against New Zealand at Visakhapatnam, where he took five wickets. Mishra has played eight T20I matches for India.

Rasool, meanwhile, who is an off-bowler, played his only ODI for India against Bangladesh in June 2014. He is yet to make his T20I debut for the national team.

Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Ajinkya Rahane are the other big names not featuring in the T20I series.