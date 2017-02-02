Team India has once again made the country proud by winning the three-match T20 series against England. The series decider was won by India at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, February 1. Several Bollywood celebs congratulated the team and cheered for them on social media.

Also read: Here's why Hrithik Roshan came to Shah Rukh Khan's rescue

From Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Yuzvendra Chahal, the cricketers put a magical and amazing match against England. In spite of having the advantage of winning the toss, England failed to beat the Indian team and lost the match by 75 runs.

While the entire country was cheering for India, many Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan congratulated the team on social media.

Take a look at the tweets here:

Shah Rukh Khan

Yay India...what a performance. Congratulations to us.

Amitabh Bachchan

T 2521 - BBBAAADDUUUMMBAAA !! YEEEAAAAHHHHHH !

Eng losing a T20 to IND by 70+ runs with 20+ balls remaining, is truly HUMILIATING ! INDIA

T 2521 - Congratulations Team India !! shown to Cricket world you are the very best .. tonight's T20 was absolutely a superior display !!

Sushant Singh Rajput

Congratulations #TeamIndia .!!

#Raina and #Maahi #chahal my maaaannn!!#INDvENG

Abhishek Bachchan

COME ON INDIA!!!! VS

Saiyami Kher

What explosive batting by @YUVSTRONG12 this over!

#IndvsEng #