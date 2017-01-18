After an incredible win in the first match, India captain Virat Kohli will want to take stock, look at the positives, analyse the negatives and see if some of those problems can be corrected by making changes to his team for the second ODI against England.

India vs England 2nd ODI schedule

While India pulled off a stunning run chase, there were plenty of problems in that performance, be that with their bowling, particularly in the final overs, or the batting, when they lost four wickets for just 63.

Having a solid opening combination is crucial in limited-overs cricket and neither Shikhar Dhawan nor KL Rahul filled you with confidence with their batting in the opening match. Both looked tentative and almost scared to play their natural game, knowing that if they take a risk, they might get out and with it lose their place in the team.

That proved to be counter-productive with both batsmen getting out early anyways and as Kohli showed in that innings, taking the attack to the bowlers and not letting them settle gives you the best chance of scoring big runs.

Kohli has to decide on if he sticks with Rahul and Dhawan for another game or if Ajinkya Rahane comes in for one of the two players. Rahane scored a nice 91 in the second warm-up game against England while opening the innings, but the problem is the right-hander hasn't convinced in limited-overs cricket for India too often, despite getting quite a few chances.

The likelihood is Dhawan and Rahul will get another opportunity, but Kohli will expect the two openers to show more intent, play more freely and give India a better start.

Kohli and Anil Kumble, the India coach, might consider making a couple of changes to the bowling, though. India conceded way too many runs in the final overs, with R Ashwin failing to impress with the ball. Ashwin is far from the phenom he is in Test cricket when he has the white ball in his hand, and with five more Test matches to come, there might be a chance of the off-spinner being rested.

It is more likely to happen in the latter stages of the limited-overs series against England, though, and Kohli will want Ashwin to find his best form in white ball cricket as soon as possible.

There is Amit Mishra waiting in the wings, however, and having won the man of the series award against New Zealand, the leg-spinner is likely to come in at some point.

Another bowler who could use a rest is Umesh Yadav, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar a really solid option to replace the fast bowler, who was taken for 63 runs in his seven overs in the first ODI against England.

Having somehow lost the opening match of the series, England will wonder if they need to make a change to their lineup. Many questioned leaving both Sam Billings and Jonny Bairstow out of the playing XI for the first ODI, but with England posting 350, batting is clearly not the problem.

A little bit of extra pace could be an option, with Liam Plunkett coming in, although with Jake Ball taking three wickets in the first match, that looks unlikely.

Liam Dawson could be an option, if Eoin Morgan feels the left-arm orthodox will provide greater control with the ball than Adil Rashid, who bowled just five overs on Sunday, conceding 50 runs.

Expected playing XI: India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Jake Ball.