The slam-bang, thank you ma'am fest begins on Republic Day as India and England continue their battle for supremacy with the final series of this long contest.

India and England T20 series full team list

Having clinched the Test match and ODI series, India will look to make it a clean sweep, while England will hope to take salvage something worth remembering from this sojourn to the sub-continent.

The crowds thronged by the thousands in all three ODI matches, and expect more full houses in the three T20s as well, starting with the first one on Thursday.

India will want to make the best start possible to dent any confidence England might have gained from winning the third and final ODI, which was essentially a dead rubber after the hosts clinched the first two.

Virat Kohli will again want to see which player steps up in a moment of crisis for India, because that always is a true sign of a potentially-great international player. Kedar Jadhav was the man for a crisis in the ODI series, while Hardik Pandya did his bit as well with the bat.

While Jadhav is not a part of the T20 squad, Pandya will want to take forward the positives gained from the ODI series and make an equal impact, with bat and ball, in the T20s. Having gone off the boil in last season's IPL, Pandya made a strong comeback into the side in the ODI series against New Zealand, before doing the business with bat and ball against England.

Consistency should not be his mantra. "After the World Cup (World T20), I had a reality check," Pandya said. "I knew I had areas to improve.

"The 'A' tour of Australia was pretty important for me. I learnt a lot of things about my game there. It was a complete package, my fitness, my bowling as well as the mental aspects of the game."

Mentally, England could have easily given up after two heart-breaking defeats in the ODIs, but they showed they are a real force in the limited-overs game now by winning the third match at the Eden Gardens.

Taking that confidence and never-give-up spirit will be key in the T20s, a format which can turn on one innings, one spell, with both sides filled with match-winners.

India vs England:

1st T20 schedule:

Date: Republic Day, Thursday, January 26.

Time: 4.30pm IST (11am GMT, 6am ET).

Venue: Green Park in Kanpur.

TV listings for first T20I:

India: Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD3 and Star Sports 3.

England: Sky Sports 2.

USA and Canada: Willow TV.

South Africa: SuperSport 5.

Middle East: OSN Sports Cricket HD.

Australia: Fox Sports 3.

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1.