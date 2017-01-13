The wicket-keeper, it is said, occupies the most prized seat in a cricket ground for he has a perfect view of the proceedings and can give valuable inputs to the fielding side's captain. And if that wicket-keeper himself happens to be the captain, then even better. When Mahendra Singh Dhoni was at the helm of affairs, he donned both the hats and took some great decisions that helped India a great deal on the ground.

India vs England ODI series schedule

Things have changed in Indian cricket since January 4 when Dhoni decided to step down from the limited-over captaincy. The reins were handed over to Virat Kohli, who has been leading India magnificently in Tests and will captain the side in the one-day international (ODI) and T20 series against England starting Sunday (January 15) at Pune. And this has made the role of Dhoni even bigger.

The 35-year-old from Ranchi also knows it. Dhoni on Friday (Jan 13) said at a press conference in Pune that being the wicket-keeper, he is the vice-captain of the side by default and will assist Kohli from behind the stumps. Kohli might not be new to captaincy after having led India to world No. 1 in Tests but having a sharp cricketing brain like Dhoni in his side will equip him even better.

"The keeper is always the vice-captain whether announced or not and my role will be to assist Kohli. Different people like different fields, so that depends on Virat. I will adapt accordingly. I will be there to give as many suggestions as possible. I will have to consult him and can't go left and right on my own," the dashing player, who led India to several major titles, said.

"He will keep getting better with more responsibility. ODIs are a slightly easier format to captain and my job will be to assist him whenever I can. How the batsmen are batting, their strengths and weaknesses. Flowing in information and give him as much information as possible."

Dhoni's resignation -- the former captain wanted us to look at the bigger picture

It Dhoni's off-the-field decisions have left the fans stunned more than once. In December 2014, when India were in the middle of a Test series against Australia Down Under, Dhoni quit the captaincy in the longest format. The decision, however, did not leave the team in any inconvenience since Wriddhiman Saha was all prepared to take over the glovesman's duty.

This time, too, Dhoni gave up the captaincy in the ODI and T20s when India have Kohli waiting in the wings. It proved that despite their sudden announcements, Dhoni's decisions were not made in a haste.

"People even questioned me when I quit midway through the Test series in Australia. Sometimes you need to look at the bigger picture. I knew Saha was ready and he deserved a chance. Similarly, Virat is well placed to take over the limited overs captaincy," Dhoni, who led India in 199 ODI matches, said.